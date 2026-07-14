Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 37,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,166,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,944,921 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $208,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,877 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,476,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,222,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $98,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,058,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $129,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,066 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OHI alerts: Sign Up

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is 129.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Report on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Omega Healthcare Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Omega Healthcare Investors wasn't on the list.

While Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here