Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,136 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56,224 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,565 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $135.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $153.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is 185.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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