Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 20,204 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS - Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,263 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.10% of Chart Industries worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $210.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $209.78 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.23 and a fifty-two week high of $209.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.43. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc NYSE: GTLS is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart's product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

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