Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,458 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $46,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,481 shares of company stock worth $2,673,871. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $424.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.30 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The stock has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street optimism is supporting the stock, with one article arguing Intuitive Surgical could rise more than 30% from current levels because analysts believe the long-term growth story remains intact and the recent selloff has created an attractive entry point. Article Title

Wall Street optimism is supporting the stock, with one article arguing Intuitive Surgical could rise more than 30% from current levels because analysts believe the long-term growth story remains intact and the recent selloff has created an attractive entry point. Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical announced a leadership change in commercial and marketing, promoting Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer effective July 1, which may be viewed as a continuity move that could support execution and sales strategy. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical announced a leadership change in commercial and marketing, promoting Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer effective July 1, which may be viewed as a continuity move that could support execution and sales strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted the stock is still trading well below its recent high, underscoring that investor caution remains elevated even though the company continues to be viewed as a leader in robotic-assisted surgery. Article Title

Market commentary noted the stock is still trading well below its recent high, underscoring that investor caution remains elevated even though the company continues to be viewed as a leader in robotic-assisted surgery. Neutral Sentiment: Third-party market reports described ISRG as underperforming peers and highlighted recent short-interest data, but the figures did not show a clear new bearish catalyst. Article Title

Third-party market reports described ISRG as underperforming peers and highlighted recent short-interest data, but the figures did not show a clear new bearish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical also appeared in broader “physical AI” and robotics commentary, which is more of a thematic mention than a company-specific catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a $651.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $576.71.

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Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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