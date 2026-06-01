Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,192 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $31,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,342,551 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 245,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,455,095,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,558,563,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,094,255 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,470,834,000 after purchasing an additional 181,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,935,142 shares of company stock valued at $313,589,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ANET opened at $159.09 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth.

Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment.

Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own.

Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt, CEO Jayshree Ullal, and major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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