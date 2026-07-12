Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,889 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 31,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.17% of CMS Energy worth $41,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,651 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,129 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.6%

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. 2,283,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CMS Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CMS Energy wasn't on the list.

While CMS Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here