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Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $38.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Charles Schwab logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its Charles Schwab stake by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 388,526 shares valued at about $38.8 million.
  • Charles Schwab reported strong quarterly results, with earnings per share of $1.43 beating estimates and revenue of $6.48 billion topping expectations; revenue also rose 15.8% year over year.
  • The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, and analysts remain broadly positive, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.30.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,526 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $38,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after buying an additional 2,174,381 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 292.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $210,637,000 after buying an additional 1,644,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $87.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's fifty day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,462. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,559.04. This trade represents a 30.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 99,021 shares of company stock worth $9,617,291 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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