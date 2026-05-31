Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $39.49 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,315 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 17,470 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $74,107,000. Longbow Finance SA raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.8% during the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $365,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $70.30 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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