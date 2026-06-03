Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.64 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,969.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,885.87 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $469.16 and a 12-month high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,699.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,330.69.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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