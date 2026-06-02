Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,106 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 93,090 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,349,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $466.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company's fifty day moving average price is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,071,687 shares of company stock worth $501,560,818. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $461.71.

View Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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