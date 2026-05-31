Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 730,169 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 39,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $71.93 and a twelve month high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.53.

View Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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