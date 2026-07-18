Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 37,627 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Life Time Group Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:LTH opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $43.40.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.Life Time Group's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 2,208,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $63,165,388.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,027,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,392,305.80. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 329,921 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $9,435,740.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,651,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,227,809.20. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock valued at $857,228,555. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.73.

Read Our Latest Report on LTH

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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