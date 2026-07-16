Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 96,439 Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares $MRX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.13% of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 66.1% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 354,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 1,217.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the company's stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,513 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 452.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 171,109 shares of the company's stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,209 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point set a $80.00 target price on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.33.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares news, insider Thomas Texier sold 1,572 shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $83,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,044,463.65. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company's stock.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRX opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of -0.10. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.45%.The firm had revenue of $692.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares's dividend payout ratio is 14.55%.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Marex Group PLC is a financial services platform, providing liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services to clients in the energy, commodities, and financial markets. The Group's operating segments are: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, Hedging and Investment Solutions, and Corporate. Maximum revenue is generated from the Agency and Execution segment, which offers liquidity and execution services to clients mainly in the energy and financial securities markets by connecting buyers and sellers in the energy markets, offering liquidity and risk management solutions for financial markets, and providing clearing, custody, capital introduction, portfolio financing, and outsourced trading services.

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