Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,653 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $938,706,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $445,402,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $706,457,000 after buying an additional 1,721,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,530,414 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $348,184,000 after acquiring an additional 990,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $199.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.93. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $173.54 and a 12-month high of $252.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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