Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,635,007 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,730,000 after acquiring an additional 234,105 shares during the period. Ananym Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP now owns 736,947 shares of the company's stock worth $42,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 705,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 524,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 117,030 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho set a $103.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.70.

View Our Latest Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $105.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.43). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently -31.71%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

See Also

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