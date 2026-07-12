Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,055 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 25,982 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.21% of Crown Castle worth $75,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,364,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,920. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $73.75 and a one year high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.47.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is 175.62%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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