Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 17,326 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,420 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 17,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.17% of ONE Gas worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,707,792 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $138,229,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,440 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $108,029,000 after acquiring an additional 380,668 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,103,732 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $85,263,000 after acquiring an additional 55,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,430 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $76,665,000 after purchasing an additional 218,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,767,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on ONE Gas from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ONE Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $93.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE OGS opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.36 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. ONE Gas's dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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