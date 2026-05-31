Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 42,825 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,936 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 42,825 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $118,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 57,883 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,625,063,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of XOM opened at $145.42 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $602.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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