Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 4,736 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $31,519,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on Analog Devices to $430 from $385 and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum. Article on Raymond James raising ADI price target

Raymond James raised its price target on Analog Devices to $430 from $385 and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI also boosted its target to $474 from $387 after ADI posted a “beat-and-raise” quarter, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and earnings power. Article on Evercore ISI target hike

Evercore ISI also boosted its target to $474 from $387 after ADI posted a “beat-and-raise” quarter, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted ADI’s industrial segment strength, with 56% year-over-year growth in the latest quarter driven by AI infrastructure, automation, and defense demand. Article on industrial segment growth

Analysts highlighted ADI’s industrial segment strength, with 56% year-over-year growth in the latest quarter driven by AI infrastructure, automation, and defense demand. Positive Sentiment: ADI’s strong quarterly results and upbeat guidance continue to support the stock’s bullish narrative, with revenue and EPS both topping expectations. Zacks article on ADI earnings and outlook

ADI’s strong quarterly results and upbeat guidance continue to support the stock’s bullish narrative, with revenue and EPS both topping expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares, which can create some investor caution, but the sale appears more like routine insider activity than a fundamental warning sign.

CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares, which can create some investor caution, but the sale appears more like routine insider activity than a fundamental warning sign. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor and technology-sector strength is also providing a favorable backdrop for ADI shares.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $413.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.77. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.80 and a fifty-two week high of $435.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here