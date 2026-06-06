Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 9,446 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 9,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

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FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $255.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $453.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.29.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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