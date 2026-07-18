Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $1.23 Million Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SARO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of StandardAero by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,000,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,167 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in StandardAero by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,984,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,717,000 after buying an additional 1,194,488 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in StandardAero by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,224,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,906,000 after buying an additional 1,108,066 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in StandardAero by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,867,767 shares of the company's stock worth $311,688,000 after acquiring an additional 522,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,557,823 shares of the company's stock worth $312,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,755 shares in the last quarter.

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StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of SARO stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. StandardAero's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Research cut StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Report on SARO

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,910.20. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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