Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 11,012 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $81,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $516.03 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.62 and a 52-week high of $527.20. The business's 50 day moving average is $327.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $841.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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