Compass Rose Asset Management LP Makes New $10.32 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $10,316,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.8% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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