Composition Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Composition Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,550 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Composition Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Composition Wealth LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $204,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $312.06 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $195.07 and a one year high of $315.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.43 and a 200 day moving average of $270.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $296.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.31.

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Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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