Compound Planning Inc. Sells 5,851 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Compound Planning Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,214 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $613.05.

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Key Stories Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Reuters article

Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Business Wire article

The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Business Wire article

Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst note suggested the strong quarter may not materially change the second-half outlook, indicating some caution after the earnings beat. Yahoo Finance article

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $567.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $494.01 and a 200-day moving average of $513.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $435.27 and a one year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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