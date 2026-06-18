Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Concentric Capital Strategies LP trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP's holdings in Tesla were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $396.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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