Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 127,880 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 269.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,400 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 127,880 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 368,594 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,580,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 9,544 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $7,026,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,363,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,795,856.48. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter W. Carter sold 27,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $2,020,140.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 421,744 shares in the company, valued at $31,554,886.08. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,611 shares of company stock valued at $25,182,798. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The company's fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Dbs Bank raised Delta Air Lines to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Key Headlines Impacting Delta Air Lines

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Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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