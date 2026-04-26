Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,524 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $244.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.33 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.86 and a 200 day moving average of $249.80.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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