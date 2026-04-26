Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,131 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 2,287.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,705 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 650.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $986.35.

Read Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $975.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The firm's fifty day moving average is $795.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $841.64. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $611.93 and a 52-week high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals's payout ratio is 20.37%.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total transaction of $1,969,938.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,753.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. This represents a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,304 shares of company stock valued at $26,116,584. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting United Rentals

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Further Reading

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