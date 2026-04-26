Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.64 Million Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,234 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 22,859 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $24,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

Get BlackRock alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,269.06.

Read Our Latest Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,045.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,010.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,063.15. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $893.93 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total value of $417,690.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,618,174.85. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.22, for a total transaction of $5,738,776.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,074,700.70. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,272 shares of company stock valued at $69,823,426. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here