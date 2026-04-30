Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) by 295.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,737,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rio Tinto by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,157,545 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $208,430,000 after acquiring an additional 763,786 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Rio Tinto by 878.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 824,092 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 739,854 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,115,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,120,168 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,262,122,000 after acquiring an additional 557,234 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rio Tinto Price Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $96.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $101.53. The stock's 50 day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.65.

Rio Tinto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $2.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 564.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

Trending Headlines about Rio Tinto

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Rio Tinto from $82.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rio Tinto from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. DZ Bank cut Rio Tinto from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut Rio Tinto from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus set a $120.00 price target on Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

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