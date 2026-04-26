Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,337 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 26,659 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,596,931,000 after buying an additional 577,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,229,968,000 after buying an additional 8,774,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,720,137 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $6,575,430,000 after buying an additional 1,462,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,243,104,000 after buying an additional 2,699,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,590,494 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,149,756,000 after purchasing an additional 832,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,800. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,958 shares of company stock worth $667,464. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $104.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 204.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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