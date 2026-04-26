Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,713 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,873 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 118.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,847 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 901,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,136,525,000 after buying an additional 863,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,238,561 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,265,349,000 after buying an additional 677,665 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 831.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,259 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $251,405,000 after buying an additional 658,081 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 6,680.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 591,488 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $199,130,000 after purchasing an additional 582,765 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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General Dynamics Trading Down 1.7%

GD stock opened at $313.31 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $369.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total value of $3,603,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,176.25. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total value of $1,350,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,825,134.50. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 51,260 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,971 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $389.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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