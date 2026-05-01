Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 230,580 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714,463 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 230,580 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Hillman Solutions worth $49,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 118,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 31,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hillman Solutions

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In related news, insider Amanda Kitzberger sold 11,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $97,855.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,605 shares in the company, valued at $601,895.45. This represents a 13.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.30%.Hillman Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

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