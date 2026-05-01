Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,097,771 shares of the company's stock after selling 613,133 shares during the period. Clearwater Analytics accounts for about 2.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.08% of Clearwater Analytics worth $147,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,184 shares of the company's stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $24.55 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $450,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 480,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,685.33. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 200,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,804,617.09. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 780,842 shares of company stock valued at $18,358,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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