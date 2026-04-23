Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,853 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,042,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,503,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,009 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,505,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,282,296,000 after acquiring an additional 755,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,109,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,145,577,000 after acquiring an additional 144,109 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $377.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $353.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $438.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.09.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 67.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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