Connors Investor Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Albany International Corporation $AIN

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN - Free Report) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,408 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of Albany International worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,230 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $91,102,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,609 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $102,222,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 876,455 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $46,715,000 after buying an additional 174,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 802,840 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,791,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 11,101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 648,810 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 643,018 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised Albany International to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Albany International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Albany International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Albany International

Albany International Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of AIN opened at $62.20 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. Albany International Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $311.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.00 million. Albany International had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Albany International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corporation will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Albany International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.90%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

Further Reading

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