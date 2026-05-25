ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,847,367 shares of the energy producer's stock after purchasing an additional 193,401 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,389,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,937 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,368 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $70,397,000 after acquiring an additional 44,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $120.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.14. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $135.87. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. ConocoPhillips's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is presently 57.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Freedom Capital cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 506,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $64,495,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $869,822.10. The trade was a 98.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,431.36. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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