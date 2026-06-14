ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Bought by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 178.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,272 shares of the energy producer's stock after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.8% of LRT Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,176 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $220,506,000 after buying an additional 298,245 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,426 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $188,842,000 after buying an additional 160,410 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,892,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 155,662 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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ConocoPhillips News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $685,488.70. This represents a 56.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $1,001,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,678.52. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 634,715 shares of company stock valued at $81,410,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $116.59 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.62 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. The firm has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is 57.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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