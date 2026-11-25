Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 493.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,897 shares of the energy producer's stock after buying an additional 694,165 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $104,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 73.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,591,447 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $12,328,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,116,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,886,457 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $9,760,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,072,154 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $1,566,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,260,482,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,888,723 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $1,239,936,000 after purchasing an additional 381,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Freedom Broker lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about COP:

Positive Sentiment: The Vår Energi transaction is expected to generate about $2.5 billion in net cash proceeds for ConocoPhillips, transfer decommissioning liabilities, and free up capital from mature assets. Management has indicated the proceeds could support corporate priorities, including additional share repurchases in 2027. ConocoPhillips' $4.425B Asset Sale: Can It Boost Shareholder Returns?

The Vår Energi transaction is expected to generate about $2.5 billion in net cash proceeds for ConocoPhillips, transfer decommissioning liabilities, and free up capital from mature assets. Management has indicated the proceeds could support corporate priorities, including additional share repurchases in 2027. Positive Sentiment: ConocoPhillips raised its dividend by 11% after beating third-quarter earnings expectations, signaling confidence in its ability to return cash to shareholders. ConocoPhillips Hikes Dividend 11%—How Safe Is the Payout if Oil Keeps Falling?

ConocoPhillips raised its dividend by 11% after beating third-quarter earnings expectations, signaling confidence in its ability to return cash to shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The higher dividend comes amid concerns that lower production and falling oil prices could pressure cash flow and make the payout harder to sustain. Selling the Norway business also means giving up its future production and cash flows, even as it brings in substantial proceeds. Why Is ConocoPhillips Leaving Norway After More Than 50 Years?

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $134.67 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average is $124.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $85.70 and a 12 month high of $154.28. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and producing oil and natural gas. Its products include crude oil, natural gas, liquefied natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company operates in several regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities span exploration, development and production, with a portfolio that includes both conventional and unconventional resources. ConocoPhillips was formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco and Phillips Petroleum.

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