Consolidated Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1,294.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after buying an additional 1,548,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $24,252,196,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,915,861,000 after purchasing an additional 700,021 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,035,749,000 after purchasing an additional 748,709 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $479.23 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.11 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $458.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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