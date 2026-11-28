Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 225,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $22,997,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Edison as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. United Southern Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $194,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,423 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,011 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $118.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $94.96 and a twelve month high of $122.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 12.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.10 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is an energy company whose principal business is the regulated delivery of electricity, natural gas and steam. Through its subsidiaries, it operates utility systems serving customers in New York and nearby areas. Con Edison of New York provides electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County. Orange and Rockland Utilities supplies electricity and natural gas in southeastern New York and parts of northern New Jersey. The company traces its history to New York Gas Light Company, founded in 1823.

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