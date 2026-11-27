Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,807 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 180,628 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison makes up 7.4% of Clean Energy Transition LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Consolidated Edison worth $81,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,609,491,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $749,184,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,847,672 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $536,298,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,352,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,872,404 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $438,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company's stock.

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Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.0%

ED stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12-month low of $94.96 and a 12-month high of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $110.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is an energy company whose principal business is the regulated delivery of electricity, natural gas and steam. Through its subsidiaries, it operates utility systems serving customers in New York and nearby areas. Con Edison of New York provides electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County. Orange and Rockland Utilities supplies electricity and natural gas in southeastern New York and parts of northern New Jersey. The company traces its history to New York Gas Light Company, founded in 1823.

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