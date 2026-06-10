Constant Guidance Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Constant Guidance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 260.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.7% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Constant Guidance Financial LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770,937 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $143,780,000 after purchasing an additional 82,814 shares in the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 56,638 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,230,458 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $229,480,000 after purchasing an additional 776,670 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 158,790 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622,461 shares of company stock worth $332,629,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NVDA opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $140.85 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $204.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here