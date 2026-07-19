Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,281 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,614 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $126.45 and a 52-week high of $178.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.27). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,304,773.16. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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