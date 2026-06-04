Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Stock Holdings Reduced by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,479 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 572.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts: Sign Up

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $135.59 on Thursday. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $126.45 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio is 42.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $175.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company's stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Constellation Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Constellation Brands wasn't on the list.

While Constellation Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here