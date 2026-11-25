Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,948 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 367,183 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.74% of Constellation Brands worth $141,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 40,624 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,378 shares of the company's stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 12.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company's stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 133,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Constellation Brands from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $154.09.

Get Our Latest Report on STZ

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Abigail J. Bennett sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $10,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,290,715 shares in the company, valued at $477,153,675. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zachary M. Stern sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $10,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,231,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,506,310. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 825,750 shares of company stock valued at $119,734,245. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $110.60 and a 1-year high of $168.60. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands is a beverage alcohol company focused on beer, wine and spirits. Its beer portfolio includes Modelo Especial, Corona Extra and Pacifico, which it markets in the United States under its agreement with Grupo Modelo. The company also owns premium wine and spirits brands, including Robert Mondavi Winery and The Prisoner Wine Company. Its products reach consumers primarily in the United States, with operations and distribution extending to other markets. Founded in 1945 as Canandaigua Wine Company in New York, the business grew through brand development and acquisitions before adopting the Constellation Brands name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Constellation Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Constellation Brands wasn't on the list.

While Constellation Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report