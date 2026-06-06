Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,074 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Trading Down 11.0%

Qualcomm stock opened at $215.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.40.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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