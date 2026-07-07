Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 5,693 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,273 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of Continuum Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.55 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.34 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The business's fifty day moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. President Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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