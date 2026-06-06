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Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Position in IREN Limited $IREN

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Continuum Advisory LLC cut its IREN stake by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 27,036 shares and leaving it with 44,795 shares valued at about $1.69 million.
  • Investor sentiment around IREN remains mixed but increasingly focused on its AI/data center expansion, especially after it secured a transmission connection agreement for its planned 800 MW campus in South Australia. Several analysts have raised price targets, including B. Riley to $96 and Cantor Fitzgerald to $99.
  • The stock has been volatile despite its strong rally: IREN recently traded at $54.35, after a big run-up, and it is still sensitive to bitcoin price swings even as the company pivots beyond crypto mining.
  • Interested in IREN? Here are five stocks we like better.

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,795 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,036 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC's holdings in IREN were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IREN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in IREN in the 4th quarter worth about $158,677,000. Situational Awareness LP boosted its stake in IREN by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company's stock worth $93,254,000 after buying an additional 3,034,254 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IREN by 1,444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,577 shares of the company's stock worth $77,555,000 after buying an additional 1,545,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in IREN by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,032,397 shares of the company's stock worth $95,380,000 after buying an additional 1,447,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in IREN in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting IREN

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on IREN from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on IREN in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on IREN to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IREN from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on IREN from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

IREN Price Performance

Shares of IREN stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.23 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. IREN Limited has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IREN Company Profile

(Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IREN (NASDAQ:IREN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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